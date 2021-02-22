OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union will reopen lobby service to members beginning Monday, March 1.

Compass FCU’s main branch located at 131 George St. in Oswego will follow usual business hours, while the credit union’s new Fulton branch located at 208 N. Second St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Compass branch inside of Hillside Commons, located at 7 Fourth Ave. in Oswego, will also reopen with usual business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For the first time in several months Compass locations inside of the Novelis plant and Oswego Hospital will also open to members. Oswego Hospital’s Compass location will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday paydays the hospital location will open at 9 a.m.

The Compass location inside of Novelis will be open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The current reopening plan is based on New York State’s recommended procedures and protocols, including a continued low level of infection between now and March 1. Any alterations to this plan would be announced to members via e-mail, the Compass website at www.compassfcu.com, or social media.

Members are reminded that lobby service will follow current CDC guidelines, with social distancing restrictions in place. Face coverings will be required at all locations. Tellers may ask members to briefly lower face coverings to verify identification.

No more than four members will be permitted inside Compass FCU’s George St. or Fulton offices at any one time. No more than three members will be permitted inside Hillside.

Members are asked to please maintain six feet of social distancing while inside lobbies. Floor markers will be visible to help maintain distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available for members upon entering each branch. Please utilize the sanitizing station prior to your transaction.

Members that are unable to adhere to visitor guidelines are asked to please use the drive-thru lanes at 131 George St. in Oswego or 208 N. Second St. in Fulton.

The Compass location inside of SUNY Oswego will remain closed until further notice.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

Compass FCU Lobby Hours of Operation (Beginning March 1):

Oswego – Main Branch

131 George St., Oswego, NY 13126

Phone: (315) 342-5300

Fax: (315) 342-5294

Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fulton Branch

208 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13126

Phone: (315) 593-8443

Fax: (315) 598-3293

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego – Hillside

7 Fourth Ave., Oswego, NY 13126

Phone: (315) 207-0390

Fax: (315) 207-0382

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oswego Hospital

110 W. Sixth St., Oswego, NY 13126

Phone: (315) 349-5562

Fax: (315) 216-4158

Wednesday & Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Open at 9 a.m. on Friday Pay Days)

Novelis Plant

448 County Rte 1A, Oswego, NY 13126

Phone: (315) 349-0116

Fax: (315) 349-0631

Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

