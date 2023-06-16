Construction Industry Helps Build A Healthier CNY

The American Heart Association joined with construction industry leaders to raise awareness of our No. 1 killer

SYRACUSE, NY— The American Heart Association is working with the construction industry to help build a world of longer, healthier lives. The American Heart Association hosted the fifth Hard Hats with Heart event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA on Thursday night. The event raised nearly $50,000 dollars.

The event brought nearly 100 construction industry leaders and workers together with American Heart Association staff and volunteers to help fight heart disease and stroke. The event was led by volunteer Al Marzullo, American Heart Association advisory board member and Business Manager and Financial Secretary with IBEW Local 43.

“The cost of heart disease is staggering, both financially and emotionally,” said Al Marzullo. “Safety is paramount on our worksites, and our employees’ heart health should be just as important. I’m proud to be involved with Hard Hats with Heart here in Syracuse to help bring this issue to light in the construction industry.”

Adults in the construction industry have a slightly higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease compared to other industries. They are more likely to smoke and more likely to get no physical activity outside of work.

During the event, a panel discussion focused on the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 checklist. The checklist covers 8 modifiable risk factors for heart disease. Experts discussed healthy habits for diet, exercise, avoiding tobacco, knowing your numbers, sleep and mindfulness.

