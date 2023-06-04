County Sponsors WISE Workshop For Social Security Disability Beneficiaries

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) hosts a Work Incentive Seminar Event (WISE) workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 13 to help Social Security/Disability beneficiaries learn about incentives and rules that will help them return to work.

“Many people who are receiving Social Security/Disability benefits are afraid of losing their benefits or medical coverage if they return to work,” said Tori Wilson, disability resource coordinator at Oswego County Workforce New York. “The Ticket to Work Program and other incentives allow beneficiaries to keep their benefits while they explore employment and gain work experience.”

She added, “Cash benefits and Medicaid or Medicare often continue throughout the transition to work, and there are protections in place to help one return to benefits if they are unable to continue working due to a disability.”

Human services providers, Medicaid service coordinators and family members who wish to learn more about Social Security disability rules are also encouraged to attend.

Oswego County Workforce is located at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton, across from Mimi’s Restaurant. To register, call 315-591-9000.

