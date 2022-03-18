OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at weekly vaccination clinics.

Following more than a year of holding vaccination clinics in locations throughout the county, the health department is transitioning to include the COVID-19 vaccine as part of weekly vaccine clinics offered at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego. Anyone seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, or other general immunizations, should call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine online.

To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.

The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Tuesday, March 22

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

Wednesday, March 23

3:30-5:30 p.m. H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.

Saturday, March 26

11 a.m.-1 p.m. SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center, 55 Rudolph Road, Oswego

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster dose. Appointments are required. Attendees can find parking in lots E-31, E-1 and E-10

Tuesday, March 29

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

Wednesday, March 30

3:30-4:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster dose. Appointments are required.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

