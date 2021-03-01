OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 26 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, February 26.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said he is concerned because the data shows that the virus is still active in the community.

“In looking at the data over the past three months, we see that the rate of new positive cases declined in February,” Huang said. “But even so, our 7-day accumulated counts in February were much higher than the pre-vaccine period in October 2020. At that time, our community’s natural immune rate was about 0.5 percent. We started the vaccinations in January. In February 2021, our community reached more than 5 percent natural immune rate, and more than 10 percent of our residents had received the vaccine. If the natural and vaccinated immunity has worked in our community, we should have seen a drastic reduction in our 7-day case counts. But we haven’t seen that yet. This means that the virus continues to be very active in our community. All of us need to continue to practice our preventive measures. I urge our residents to wear a face mask, keep social distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, pending final FDA authorization. No information yet on how many doses will be shipped to Oswego County. More information can be found here.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, the Oswego County Health Department will post links to the health department clinic appointments on Thursday mornings on their website at health.oswegocounty.com. The vaccination hotline will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383. Appointments are expected to fill quickly.

“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” Huang said. “We anticipate additional appointments being available weekly, and we ask residents to please be patient and check back often.

Oswego County is currently able to vaccinate individuals that fall into the 1B category of eligibility. For details, please go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a—phase-1b.

All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes, pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider, or proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.

Oswego Health also announced today, on the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in New York state, they have administered their 5,000th dose of the vaccine. The dose was given to Eric Bresee, Executive Director of Farnham Family Services.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Total # of active cases: 119 (Friday: 135)

Total # of positive cases: 6,307 (Friday: 6,281)

Total # of recoveries: 6,099 (Friday: 6,057)

Total # tests: 152,509 (Friday: 150,269)

Total # of negative results: 144,045 (Friday: 141,842)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 307 (Friday: 346)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 306 (as of Feb. 15 – there were 269 as of Feb. 1)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated Friday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

76-100 confirmed cases: Parish

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

351-400 confirmed cases: Oswego Town

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:01 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 8 ( Friday : 9)

: 9) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 305 ( Friday : 301)

: 301) Total number of tests: 20,006 ( Friday : 19,128)

: 19,128) Total number of recoveries: 297 ( Friday : 292)

: 292) Total number of confirmed cases February 27 through March 12: 4 students living on-campus: 0 students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 2 employees working on-campus: 0 students living off-campus learning remotely: 2 employees working remotely: 0

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 7 (Friday: 6)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (Friday: 2)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 7 ( Friday : 8)

: 8) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 6 ( Friday : 5)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Feb. 28 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,636,680 (Friday: 1,614,724)

Total # of deaths : 38,577 (Friday: 38,321)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:23 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 28,637,501 (Friday: 28,453,199)

Total # of deaths: 513,905 (Friday: 509,351)

Worldwide: (as of 2:23 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 114,338,204 (Friday: 113,253,210)

Total # of deaths: 2,535,737 (Friday: 2,512,849)

Total # of recoveries: 64,528,569 (Friday: 63,890,287)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

New York State has assigned hospitals to vaccinate the Phase 1a population of doctors, nurses, and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b – first responders, educators, front-line workers facing the public such as cashiers, and others. Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older.

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 195 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

