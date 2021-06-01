OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 30 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week, and one more Oswego County resident has died in relation to the virus.

Wednesday: 10 new cases

Thursday: 4 new cases

Friday: 2 new cases

Saturday: 7 new cases

Sunday: 3 new cases

Monday: 2 new cases

Today: 2 new cases

“We are sad to report that we have lost another resident to COVID-19 over the past weekend,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This is the first COVID-19-related death in Oswego County since April 6. Every death is an unfortunate turn in our efforts to fight this virus and our condolences go out to the families and friends of this patient.”

As of today, 59.3% of Oswego county residents aged 18 years and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 49,649 residents have completed the vaccine series. For the population aged 65 years and over, Oswego County has vaccinated 83.5%, which continues to be higher than the statewide vaccination rate of 80% for that age group.

“Due to these high vaccination rates, Oswego County’s seven-day accumulated new case count today is 30, which is the lowest since the beginning of last November,” Huang said. “I encourage residents who have not yet done so, to get their vaccination. The vaccines are safe and effective. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. They are also widely available now. They are free and do not require health insurance.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today. In today’s video, he discussed an award given to Dr. Christina Liepke, the American Rescue Plan and the newly renovated Safe Haven Museum in Oswego.

These county updates videos will be released every other Tuesday. Oswego County Today will continue our reports every Tuesday.

Weatherup congratulated Oswego County’s Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke for receiving the Amelia Earhart Woman on the Year Award from the Oswego Zonta Club. She is being honored for her leadership role in the county’s response to COVID-19. She has been medical director since 2014 and provides medical guidance on the Oswego County Health Department’s operations.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, her work at the health department rose to a new level,” Weatherup said. “She’s a trusted resource who provided us with valuable advice on testing, organizing clinics, and helping to plan the county’s COVID-19 response activities.”

Weatherup also discussed the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. He said there are over 150 pages on what this money can and cannot be used for.

“We see this as an incredible opportunity for community leaders to work together to foster a resilient economic plan for our county,” Weatherup said. “Some people have suggest infrastructure improvements, such as broadband access, public water and sewer services that would improve the quality of life in our county for generations to come. We are still in the early planning stage.”

He also reminded residents that Oswego County has beautiful places to explore this summer and has unique activities for residents and visitors. This week’s tourism tip of the week is to check out the newly renovated Safe Haven Museum and Holocaust Refugee Shelter in Oswego, which was closed during the pandemic. It reopened yesterday.

There will be a county vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 3, at Fulton G. Ray Bodley High School on William Gillard Drive. Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available. To make an appointment for this one dose vaccine please click here.

There will be another county vaccine clinic on Friday, June 11, at the Oswego High School on West Utica Street Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available. To make an appointment for this one dose vaccine please click here.

If you would like to be notified of the availability of unused vaccine doses at the end of a county clinic, please fill out this form here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents aged 18 and over with at least one vaccine dose: 59.3% ( May 18 : 52,900)

: 52,900) Oswego County residents aged 18 and over fully vaccinated: 49,649 ( May 18 : 46,270)

: 46,270) Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: Not released ( May 18 : 1.7%)

: 1.7%) Total # of active cases: 52 (May 25: 86)

Total # of positive cases: 8,071 (May 25: 8,041)

Total # of recoveries: 7,928 (May 25: 7,865)

Total # tests: 223,188 (May 25: 219,752)

Total # of negative results: 212,282 (May 25: 208,892)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 181 (May 25: 323)

Total # of deaths: 91 (May 25: 90)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated Friday.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:45 p.m.) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 2 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 2 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of tests: 606 ( May 25 : 220) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 220) Total number of recoveries: 0 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 ( May 25 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 1 ( May 25 : 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 31 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,085,581 (May 25: 2,080,113)

Total # of deaths : 42,723 (May 25: 42,624)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 33,269,749 (May 25: 33,151,903)

Total # of deaths: 594,650 (May 25: 590,586)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 294,795,946 ( May 25: 286,438,406 )

Worldwide: (as of 1:24 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 170,836,935 (May 25: 167,454,138)

Total # of deaths: 3,552,277 (May 25: 3,476,320)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 1,928,347,028 ( May 25: 1,705,345,811 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

