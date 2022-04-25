OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 762 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from April 18 to April 24) and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported.

“The seven-day cumulative case counts have stayed at about the same level as a week ago and the positivity rate remains very high in our county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “These two indicators mean that COVID-19 infections in the community are still extremely high. The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the County last week was lower than the week before, so we continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, primary care provider’s office or a county health department clinic.”

Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains ‘high,’ according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this level, the CDC and NYSDOH recommend that people wear a mask indoors in public spaces and keep their COVID-19 vaccines up to date. They should also get tested if they experience symptoms and, if they are at a high risk for severe illness, should take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,645

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 564

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.47%

Number of at-home positive test results: 198

An additional 19 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, April 17 and Saturday, April 23, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. said, “The CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released last Friday stated that there were approximately 460,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. last year. That makes COVID-19 the third-leading cause of death in 2021. This is another important reminder for people to not only get vaccinated, but to keep their vaccinations up to date.” (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7117e1.htm?s_cid=mm7117e1_w)

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only; and the second Wednesday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. for walk-in service. Still, to reduce wait times at the County’s vaccination clinics, residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 16.1% (April 18: 18%)

Total deaths reported: 188 (April 18: 187)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of April 24)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,105,538 (April 18: 5,061,052)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 70,631 (April 18: 70,488)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 81,007,019 (April 18: 80,661,955)

Total # of deaths: 991,426 (April 18: 988,705)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 570,590,671 (April 18: 567,336,156)

Worldwide: (as of 2:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 509,881,758 (April 18: 504,762,097)

Total # of deaths: 6,219,848 (April 181: 6,199,207)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related