OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 388 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week, including Labor Day, and two more county residents have died.

“COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our community as new case counts have been surging in the past two or three weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “There are currently 452 active positive cases and two additional COVID-19-related deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these people. Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this virus and a reminder that it is rampant in our county.”

According to the CDC, Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and Huang reminds residents to protect themselves in public spaces and get vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is working to protect us,” Huang said. “In comparing a pre-vaccination period (Nov. 5 to 27, 2020) with a similar rise in case counts to a current period (Aug. 6 to 27, 2021), we found that, despite the current spike, we had less hospitalizations and deaths in August of this year compared to November of last year.”

He added that, “While fully vaccinated people made up 11 of these hospitalizations and one death (between Aug. 6 to 27, 2021), each of these people had various underlying conditions. It is important to remember that, for most of our residents, the vaccine is quite effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Oswego County Health Department staff are working hard to monitor this surge in cases and increase vaccinations. In August, they conducted more than two dozen vaccination clinics – many with the help of various local agencies – and administered over 400 shots.

“We encourage everyone eligible for a vaccine to get their shot,” Huang said. “It’s not too late to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. The more people get vaccinated, the better we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”

He also said that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the county. COVID-19 vaccines are available at clinics offered by the County Health Department, area pharmacies and through community health care providers.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 7.3% ( August 30 : 6.5%)

: 6.5%) Total # of active cases: 452 (August 30: 371)

Total # of positive cases: 9,393 (August 30: 9,005)

Total # of recoveries: 8,850 (August 30: 8,543)

Total # tests: 259,281 (August 30: 254,477)

Total # of negative results: 246,720 (August 30: 242,290)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 903 (August 30: 852)

Total # of deaths: 97 (August 30: 95)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 6, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,292,760 (August 30: 2,256,899)

Total # of deaths : 43,787 (August 30: 43,551) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,768. This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 40,127,229 (August 30: 38,956,889)

Total # of deaths: 649,741 (August 30: 638,326)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 373,350,433 ( August 30 : 368,408,264 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 221,599,997 (August 30: 216,881,824)

Total # of deaths: 4,582,097 (August 30: 4,507,286)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 5,519,703,965 ( August 30 : 5,233,379,966 )

