OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 650 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Looking at these new case counts from the last seven days shows that COVID-19 activity remains high in Oswego County,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This exerts a tremendous amount of stress on the local health care system.”

According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 22 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 11. Please note that new hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. The age distribution of these 22 new patients is: 0% aged 0 to 18 years; 22.73% aged 19 to 45 years; 36.36% aged 46 to 64 years; and 40.91% aged 65 years and above.

Huang noted that the highest percentage of new hospitalizations reported by regional and local hospitals are those aged 65 years and above. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “approximately 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition, and 60% have at least two chronic conditions” (https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/supporting-older-patients-chronic-conditions). Aging and chronic conditions are major risk factors in getting COVID-19 and having severe illness.

“To reduce stress on the local health care system and protect senior citizens, everyone needs to do their part to slow down the spread of the virus,” Huang said. “Please get fully vaccinated if you are eligible for the vaccine. Please take other preventive measures as well, such as wearing masks, staying home when you feel sick, and following quarantine and isolation advice. We are in the holiday season and need to take extra caution to avoid a post-holiday case surge. Please ensure that our seniors and other vulnerable individuals are protected as you plan your holiday events and gatherings.”

In the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and static vaccination rates, Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced a mask mandate for all of New York State. The mandate goes into effect today and continues through Jan. 15, 2022. It requires anyone 2 years of age and over to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces. Businesses and venues have the option to instead require that all attendees, patrons and staff be fully vaccinated in lieu of the mask mandate.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.

The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters.

A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 13 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcome for all first and second vaccinations; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. Advanced registration is required for all booster shots. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “The Hotline received 2,926 calls from November 1 to December 13 of this year. Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends people aged 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.

The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 10.9% (December 6: 11.7%)

Total # of active cases: 887 (December 6: 739)

Total # of positive cases: 16,180 (December 6: 15,530)

Total # of recoveries: 15,160 (December 6: 14,658)

Total # tests: 342,169 (December 6: 336,130)

Total # of negative results: 321,001 (December 6: 315,683)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 2,266 (December 6: 1,803)

Total # of deaths: 138 (December 6: 138)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map was last updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Amboy, Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Williamstown

251-300 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

351-400 confirmed cases: New Haven

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of December 12)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,835,295 (December 6: 2,761,270)

Total # of deaths : 47,183(December 6: 46,806) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. CDC report – 59,990 (December 6: 59,522) . This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 50,029,005 (December 6: 49,201,908)

Total # of deaths: 797,981 (December 6: 789,071)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 481,928,604

Worldwide: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 270,604,255 (December 6: 266,295,688)

Total # of deaths: 5,310,477 (December 6: 5,260,627)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...