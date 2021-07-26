Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: July 20 – July 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 22 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

Across the nation, there has been a spike in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and Oswego County is no exception to this trend. Two or three weeks ago, the county’s seven-day accumulated case counts were less than 10 and now it has increased to around 20. The CDC has upgraded the County’s community transmission risk level from “low” to “moderate.”

“We have also seen increases in both the volume of COVID-19 testing and the percentages of positive test results,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang added. “Just as it has been reported in the rest of the country, most of the cases reported here are also people who are either not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated. This trend does not look good. We have seen some fully vaccinated people infected and many of them have underlying conditions.”

Huang encourages residents who are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated to get the vaccine or their second dose as soon as they are able.

“To protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, vaccine is the best tool we have to defeat this virus. The vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases, hospitalization and death,” Huang said.

Health Department staff strive to administer the vaccine to more residents.

“They go into households to vaccinate homebound patients, they hold clinics in areas with low vaccination rates and they extend the hours of the weekly walk-in clinics to get more people vaccinated,” Huang said. “Our staff were pleased to administer over 50 doses of vaccine at last Wednesday’s walk-in clinic – a record-breaking number of people since we started holding these smaller clinics.”

Now is a good time for parents to get their students aged 12 years and above vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department has scheduled three vaccination clinics for this week.

The first two clinics will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego:

From 1 to 3 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for their second shot.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose shot, approved for those aged 18 years and above only.

The third clinic will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6026 S. Main St., Sandy Creek:

From 4 to 7:30 p.m., individuals can choose either the Pfizer or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who choose this vaccine should plan to return on Thursday, Aug. 19 for their second shot. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine and approved for those aged 18 years and above only.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 1.2% (July 19: 0.8%)

Total # of active cases: 25 (July 19: 19)

Total # of positive cases: 8,175 (July 19: 8,153)

Total # of recoveries: 8,059 (July 19: 8,043)

Total # tests: (July 19: 237,779)

Total # of negative results: 228,259 (July 19: 226,551)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 47 (July 19: 39)

Total # of deaths: no change (July 19: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated July 19.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 2 (July 19: 0)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 7 (July 19: 4)

Total number of tests: 1,485 (July 19: 1,354) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 5 (July 19: 4)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (July 19: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (July 19: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (July 19: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 2 (July 19: 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of July 25, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,121,451 (July 19: 2,110,317)

Total # of deaths : 43,059 (July 19: 43,034)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 34,492,934 (July 19: 34,108,321)

Total # of deaths: 611,010 (July 19: 609,142)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 340,779,310 (July 12 : 333,001,701 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 194,505,845 (July 19: 190,752,362)

Total # of deaths: 4,163,867 (July 19: 4,093,268)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 3,871,921,971 (July 12 : 3,459,314,316 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

