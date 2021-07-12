Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: July 7 – July 12

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of five additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

“While Oswego County’s new case counts have remained low in the last weeks, the pandemic is not over yet,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “In the coming months, we must continue combating COVID-19 virus. In this continuous fight, the vaccine is the important weapon to contain the virus… The virus changes constantly. Recently, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and worldwide. Evidence shows that this variant is more transmissible and virulent. If vaccinated people are infected, they are unlikely to develop severe illness. An unvaccinated person with Delta infection is roughly twice as likely to require hospital treatment than a person infected with the previously dominant variant. Since the COVID-19 vaccination started, county residents received more than 107,000 doses of the vaccine. As of today, almost half of total population in the County is fully vaccinated. But we still have more than 2,500 residents who received only the first vaccine in a two-dose series and many areas of the county with low vaccine coverage rates.”

Huang urged residents to get vaccinated if you are not already. If you are vaccinated with only one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, get your second shot now.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 0.6% (July 5: 0.1%)

Total # of active cases: 7 (July 6: 3)

Total # of positive cases: 8,136 (July 6: 8,131)

Total # of recoveries: 8,038 (July 6: 8,035)

Total # tests: 236,230 (July 6: 235,011)

Total # of negative results: 225,025 (July 6: 223,820)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 16 (July 6: 5)

Total # of deaths: no change (July 6: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated July 7.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 0 (July 6: 0)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 4 (July 6: 4)

Total number of tests: 1,274 (July 6: 1,168) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 4 (July 6: 4)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (July 6: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (July 6: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (July 6: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 (July 6: 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of July 11, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,103,804 (July 5: 2,099,676)

Total # of deaths : 43,011 (July 5: 42,986)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 33,872,429 (July 6: 33,736,349)

Total # of deaths: 607,353 (July 67: 605,788)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 333,001,701 (July 6 : 329,628,544 )

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 187,052,190 (July 6: 184,386,271)

Total # of deaths: 4,035,209 (July 6: 3,988,180)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 3,459,314,316 (July 6 : 3,250,303,703 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

