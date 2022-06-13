OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 141 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from June 6 to June 12) this past week.

Oswego County continues to see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations. Still, residents are reminded to stay vigilant and practice known strategies that work to reduce the spread of the virus. These include staying home when sick, testing when symptomatic, getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible, and choosing to wear a mask as an additional protection measure.

“While no vaccine provides 100% immunity, the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in protecting you from becoming severely ill, ending up in the hospital, or dying from COVID-19 – and getting a booster strengthens that protection even further,” said Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted as a way to protect the health of all in our community.”

Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg added, “Getting eligible children and teens vaccinated against COVID-19 can help keep them from getting really sick if they do get the virus. Vaccinations can also keep them in school, summer camps or daycare and safely participating in sports, playdates, and other group activities. Talk with your healthcare provider about getting your children vaccinated and boosted.”

The Oswego County Health Department reported an additional 141 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. In addition, three residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, June 5 and Saturday, June 11.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,875

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 112

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.97%

Number of at-home positive test results: 29

The Oswego County Health Department receives weekly accounts of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from local reporting hospitals including Oswego, Crouse, St. Joseph’s Health and Upstate University. These accounts are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For details, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 5.4% ( June 6 : 5.3% )

: ) Total deaths reported: No change ( May 31 : 198)

: 198) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of June 10)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,482,033 (June 6: 5,443,533)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: No change (June 6: 71,670)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 85,550,734 (June 6: 84,831,929)

Total # of deaths: 1,011,371 (June 6: 1,008,712)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 588,504,311 ( June 6 : 579,387,150)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 535,444,247 (June 6: 532,197,884)

Total # of deaths: 6,309,886 (June 6: 6,299,739)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

