Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: June 20, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 103 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from June 13 to June 19) this past week.

In addition, five residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, June 12 and Saturday, June 18.

“Although hospitalizations have risen slightly this week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to fall,” said Jodi Martin, director of preventive services for the Oswego County Health Department. “One way to keep moving forward with this progress is for people to keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date… We’re happy to report that an additional 408 vaccinations were administered to County residents in the last week. This is great news for the community as vaccination remains the best tool to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that everyone aged six months or older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Getting eligible children and teens vaccinated against COVID-19 can help keep them from getting really sick if they do get the virus,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “It can also help relieve the strain on families by providing greater confidence in children being able to participate in childcare, school and other activities without interruption.”

Oldenburg also said that emerging evidence indicates that people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after having been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“Even if a child has had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated,” she said. “Talk to your health care provider about vaccines for your family.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,725

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 93

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.39%

Number of at-home positive test results: 10

The Oswego County Health Department receives weekly accounts of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from local reporting hospitals including Oswego, Crouse, St. Joseph’s Health and Upstate University. These accounts are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For details, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 4.9% ( June 13 : 5.4%)

: 5.4%) Total deaths reported: No change ( June 13 : 198)

: 198) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of June 16)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,515,713 (June 13: 5,482,033)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: No change (June 13: 71,670)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 86,276,083 (June 13: 85,550,734)

Total # of deaths: 1,013,459 (June 13: 1,011,371)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 589,671,384 ( June 13 : 588,504,311)

Worldwide: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 539,340,431 (June 13: 535,444,247)

Total # of deaths: 6,319,615 (June 13: 6,309,886)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

