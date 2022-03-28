Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: March 28, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 531 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from March 21 to March 27).

“COVID-19 virus activity has increased in our county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The total new cases in the past seven days are more than the previous 14 days (March 7 to 20) all together.”

He added, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Omicron BA.2 has become the dominant variant in the northeastern U.S., including New York State. According to a recent study on the vaccine and the Omicron variant (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.13.22272308v1,) it was reported that ‘vaccine protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death is strong and durable after the second dose, but it is more robust after a booster dose.’ We ask all eligible individuals to get vaccinated or boosted to help protect our more vulnerable populations.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,851

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 414

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.75%

Number of at-home positive test results: 117

An additional 20 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, March 20 and Saturday, March 26, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.

Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines for a full list of upcoming clinics.

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 10% (March 21: 5.6%)

Total deaths reported: no change (March 21: 183)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of March 27)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,961,729 (March 21: 4,941,675)

(March 21: 69,980) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 70,107

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 79,973,985 (March 21: 79,756,690)

Total # of deaths: 977,052 (March 21: 971,613)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 557,688,795 (March 21: 556,460,943)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 481,521,638 (March 21: 471,573,497)

Total # of deaths: 6,125,929 (March 21: 6,091,794)

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

