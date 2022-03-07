OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 241 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from February 28 to March 6) and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

The Oswego County Health Department announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the County’s COVID-19 community level from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ last Thursday.

“This is a result of our community’s collaborative efforts to stop the spread of the virus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Even so, Oswego County’s case numbers are still higher compared to many other counties in the state, so we need to remain vigilant. This means that residents need to get vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible, and keep at-home COVID-19 rapid tests on hand.”

Huang added that the CDC’s data showed that only 303 booster doses were administered last week across the county.

“This is down from 440 doses the previous week, and even further still from the nearly 1,000 doses that were administered two weeks ago,” he said. “We continue to hold vaccination clinics and many local pharmacies and health care provider’s offices are also helping with vaccination efforts. I urge residents to go to one of these places and get vaccinated or boosted if they are eligible.”

From Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6, an additional 241 residents tested positive for COVID-19. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests. In addition, three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the NYS Department of Health, bringing the total to 180.

“Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” Huang said.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,227

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 180

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 7.46%

Number of at-home positive test results: 61

An additional 12 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 5, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.

Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for a full list of upcoming clinics.

Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. said, “While vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19, it’s also good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of the virus. People who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider right away to find out if they meet certain eligibility criteria to begin treatment.”

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 5.2% (February 28: 7.3%)

Total deaths reported: 180 (February 28: 177)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of March 6)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,915,401 (February 28: 4,902,411)

(February 28: 69,231) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 69,544

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 79,316,343 (February 28: 79,015,564)

Total # of deaths: 959,625 (February 28: 949,633)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 553,246,997 (February 28: 550,725,675)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 447,250,840 (February 28: 436,013,970)

Total # of deaths: 6,003,925 (February 28: 5,953,664)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...