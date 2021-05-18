OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 81 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 2 new cases

Thursday: 18 new cases

Friday: 20 new cases

Saturday: 12 new cases

Sunday: 11 new cases

Monday: 6 new cases

Today: 12 new cases

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his weekly video. Note – the county will now be briefing the public with these videos every other Tuesday instead of weekly. The next video will be aired Tuesday, June 1.

Oswego County Today will continue providing our weekly updates each Tuesday.

Today he discussed the adoption of the CDC’s new guidance for the vaccinated population.

He said at last week’s county legislature meeting, a number of people spoke during the public comment period regarding vaccines and the use of personal protective equipment, including face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventionalso provided new guidance on face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated.

Effective tomorrow, the state is adopting the CDC’s guidance on face masks and social distancing for vaccinated people, meaning fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most public and business settings, except in certain crowded settings. More information can be found here.

“For the most part, the new guidance allows those who are fully vaccinated to resume their normal pre-pandemic activities,” Weatherup said. “They can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.”

He said the county will be adopting this guidance. All fully vaccinated county employees and members of the public, who are at least two weeks past the date of receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or their one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will not longer need to wear a face mask or maintain social distancing while at work or in county facilities either indoors or outdoors, unless a face covering is otherwise required by state or federal law, regulation or order.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask when not seated at their desk.

Unvaccinated people and those who are immunocompromised, even if they are vaccinated, should continue to wear masks and social distance, Weatherup said.

Per the guidance, face masks will still be required for everyone using public transportation, in health care settings, schools, homeless shelters, nursing homes and correctional facilities.

Individuals and private businesses may make their own choices regarding face masks.

“Please be respectful of individuals who may still feel safest wearing their mask in public and of business owners who may still ask patrons to wear their masks,” Weatherup said.

Also beginning tomorrow, the state will be lifting many of its capacity restrictions and curfews for businesses. The curfew for outdoor food and beverage was lifted yesterday, and the curfew for indoor food and beverage expires at midnight May 31.

Capacity restrictions based on the percentage of the facility’s maximum capacity will be dropped. Instead, businesses will only be limited by the space available to maintain 6 feet social distancing. Businesses may eliminate the 6 feet space to increase capacity, but only if all patrons and employees in the establishment prevent proof of full vaccination status.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to act,” Weatherup said.

Teresa Woolson, volunteer member of the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition, spoke about mental health, as May is National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Oswego County updates:

The Health Department is offering another mini-clinic next week, Monday, May 24, from 5 to 5:15 p.m. at SUNY Oswego’s Laker Hall, 30 Barnes Dr., Oswego. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered.

May is also National Foster Care Month. The Department of Social Services is looking for people interested in becoming foster parents. More information can be found here.

The broadband internet study is still open. Go to cnyinternet.com for more information and to take the five minute survey or call 315-412-5966 if you do not have access to the internet.

There will be an appointment only rabies clinic tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County Highway Garage in Parish.

The Office for the Aging will offer a virtual “Medicare 101” session on on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The Veterans Service Agency is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year award. Call 315-591-9100 for details.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 52,900 ( May 11 : 51,501)

: 51,501) Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 46,270 ( May 11 : 44,168)

: 44,168) Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.7 ( May 11 : 2%)

: 2%) Total # of active cases: 122 (May 11: 169)

Total # of positive cases: 7,968 (May 11: 7,887)

Total # of recoveries: 7,756 (May 11: 7,628)

Total # tests: 215,278 (May 11: 209,975)

Total # of negative results: 204,517 (May 11: 199,320)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 424 (May 11: 505)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Palermo, Sandy Creek, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico

301-350 confirmed cases: Scriba

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Richland

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 3 ( May 11 : 19)

: 19) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 574 ( May 11 : 569)

: 569) Total number of tests: 58,866 ( May 11 : 57,683) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 57,683) Total number of recoveries: 571 ( May 11 : 550)

: 550) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 ( May 11 : 12)

: 12) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 ( May 11 : 9)

: 9) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 ( May 11 : 2)

: 2) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 3 ( May 11 : 10)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 17 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,071,443 (May 11: 2,059,419)

Total # of deaths : 42,503 (May 11: 42,341)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 32,982,854 (May 11: 32,754,611)

Total # of deaths: 586,802 (May 11: 582,355)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 273,989,100

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 163,783,604 (May 11: 159,126,889)

Total # of deaths: 3,394,191 (May 11: 3,307,724)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 1,505,000,741

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 222 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

