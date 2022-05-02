OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 571 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from April 25 to May 1), and two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

“Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level is still high,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) community levels based on current data. “Cases remain high but have decreased in the past week. I encourage residents to continue preventative measures to maintain the downward trend.”

The CDC’s “high” community level for Oswego County includes recommendations that people wear a mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

Huang continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, primary care provider office or an Oswego County Health Department clinic.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, April 25 through Sunday, May 1:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,952

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 429

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.9%

Number of at-home positive test results: 142

An additional 25 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, April 24 and Saturday, April 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. The 25 hospitalizations mark an uptick from the 19 recorded in the previous week. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment.

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 12.1% (April 25: 18%)

Total deaths reported: 190 (April 25: 188)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 1)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (April 25: 50) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,156,307 (April 25: 5,061,052)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 70,763 (April 25: 70,488)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 81,403,552 (April 25: 80,661,955)

Total # of deaths: 993,813 (April 25: 988,705)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 574,090,850 (April 25: 567,336,156)

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 514,024,181 (April 25: 504,762,097)

Total # of deaths: 6,237,390 (April 25: 6,199,207)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

