OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 1 p.m., there have been a total of 564 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more county residents have died this past week.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of these patients,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and 66% of vaccine-eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Huang said that, despite the drop in COVID-19 cases across the country since mid-September, Oswego County’s seven-day accumulated case counts continue to rise – reaching over 500.

“Among the cases, close to 30% are school-related,” he said. “We compared cases reported between the first seven days of August 2021 to seven days in mid- September, the 16th through the 22nd. Positive cases among those who are fully vaccinated went down from 31% in August to 29% in September, while the positive cases in those who are unvaccinated increased from 66% to 69% in the same time period. The remaining small percentages were cases in which the vaccination status of the individual was not verifiable. It’s worth noting that positive COVID-19 cases in the age group that is not eligible for the vaccine increased drastically – from 6% in August to 22% in September. The percentage of positive cases among vaccine-eligible age groups; however, were either reduced or only slightly increased.”

Huang continues to urge those who are eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated.

“In Oswego County, we still have only two-thirds of those who are vaccine-eligible fully vaccinated. To better protect our community and make everyone safe, please get your shot today,” he said.

He also reminded residents that they may continue to find that contact investigations, as well as isolation and quarantine notifications, are still behind.

“These delays are due to a number of causes, including the increase of cases, lab processing, the reporting of testing providers, and dual-channel isolation and quarantine notifications, as well as staff-shortage during the long weekend,” Huang said. “In addition, the County Health Department continues to prioritize school-related cases.”

The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, October 13, health staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over.

Although walk-ins are welcome, online pre-registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. Those who would like a Pfizer booster must pre-register.

People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 8.2% (October 4: 6.8% )

) Total # of active cases: 601 (October 4: 555)

Total # of positive cases: 11,656 (October 4: 11,092)

Total # of recoveries: 10,955 (October 4: 10,441)

Total # tests: 290,364 (October 4: 283,333)

Total # of negative results: 275,114 (October 4: 268,733)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,999 (October 4: 1,844)

Total # of deaths: 109 (October 4: 107)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

301-350 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek, West Monroe

351-400 confirmed cases: Palermo

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of October 9, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,457,531 (October 4: 2,424,368)

Total # of deaths : 44,902 (October 4: 44,665) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047 (October 4 : 56,917 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 44,396,097 (October 4: 43,760,712)

Total # of deaths: 713,706 (October 4: 702,064)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 400,380,316 (October 4 : 394,468,499 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 238,122,772 (October 4: 235,239,219)

Total # of deaths: 4,855,528 (October 4: 4,806,199)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

