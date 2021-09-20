OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 412 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one more county resident has died this past week.

“I’m sorry to say that we’ve lost another neighbor and I extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “While every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this virus, this marks the 100th death for Oswego County. It is a stark reminder that the COVID-19 virus remains rampant in our county, and we must all do what we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and new cases of hospitalization were 300% higher this past week, compared to the previous seven days.

“As new daily case counts have continued to increase during the last week, we have now crossed the threshold of 10,000 COVID-19-positive County residents since the beginning of the pandemic,” Huang said. “I strongly urge people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance and get vaccinated.”

Across the county, more than 40.7% of vaccine-eligible residents have not been vaccinated yet; about 3,000 of them are not fully vaccinated.

“Those who are unvaccinated – or not fully vaccinated – are at a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus than those who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Huang reminds residents that local evidence has shown that the vaccines are protecting our community.

“The vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” he said.

He went on to explain that during the week of Sept. 5 through 11, 409 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

“Among those 409 new positive cases, 374 of them were people whose vaccination status was known and 35 were people whose vaccination status was unknown,” he said. “Of the 374 people with known vaccination status, 129 of them were fully vaccinated, but tested positive for COVID-19, known as ‘break-through’ cases. For those 129 break-through cases, investigations and verifications are still ongoing. But what we know so far is that 71 of those cases were residents aged 65 years or older. The remaining 58 cases were aged 64 years and younger and, among those, at least half of them have underlying health conditions.”

Huang also reminds residents that Oswego County Health Department staff are working diligently to investigate all reported cases as quickly as possible.

“With all of our schools now open, we are increasing our investigation team and prioritizing school children and staff case,” Huang said. “Still, we need time to train these additional people. We are working seven days a week and often hop from one to another of our many pandemic mitigation tasks every day. I ask our residents for their understanding and support through this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

As Huang continues to urge all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot, he reminds residents that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. People can get vaccinated through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and by local physicians and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics this week. The first one will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. The second one will run from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Health staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Sept. 21 clinic, and the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty), Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Sept. 22 clinic.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose.”

She added that patients need to talk with their health care provider before they come to the clinic to find out if they should receive a third dose, because only certain people with underlying conditions need it.

With schools re-opened for the new year, the county health department said now is a good time for parents to get their students, aged 12 years and older, vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“Once fully vaccinated, and if they are symptom-free, students will not need to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive classmate or family member,” said Oswego County Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “This is a good thing for parents to keep in mind because it means that getting kids vaccinated will help them stay in school and continue to participate in extracurricular activities.”

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 6.9% ( September 13 : 8.5%)

: 8.5%) Total # of active cases: 482 (September 13: 516)

Total # of positive cases: 10,195 (September 13: 9,783)

Total # of recoveries: 9,620 (September 13: 9,245)

Total # tests: 269,632 (September 13: 263,821)

Total # of negative results: 256,038 (September 13: 250,682)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,496 (September 13: 1,144)

Total # of deaths: 100 (September 13: 99)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 18, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,358,600 (September 13: 2,323,065)

Total # of deaths : 44,197 (September 13: 43,977) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,309 ( September 13 : 56,029 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 42,156,541 (September 13: 41,078,562)

Total # of deaths: 674,346 (September 13: 660,756)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 384,169,234 ( September 13 : 378,818,575 )

Worldwide: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 228,808,254 (September 13: 225,014,163)

Total # of deaths: 4,695,693 (September 13: 4,635,805)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...