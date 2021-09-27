OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 446 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three more county residents have died this past week.

“I’m sorry to say that we continue to lose Oswego County residents to the COVID pandemic,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those we have lost. Sadly, we continue to see that the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated. We all must do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. I strongly urge people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance and get vaccinated.”

Huang said that due to the large number of new cases, the County Health Department is having trouble keeping up with case investigations.

“School-related cases are being prioritized due to the importance of ensuring that we help schools remain open safely,” said Huang. “Patients may not hear from the health department for many days after they test positive if they are not a school-related case.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and 60.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. People can get vaccinated through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and by local physicians and health care providers.”

The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID vaccine clinics every Wednesday in September and October at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” Liepke said. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose.”

On Wednesday, September 29, Health Department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, and the Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over.

Anyone who needs a first, second, or third dose of Pfizer may walk in during these hours. The Moderna vaccine will be available Wednesday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Although walk-ins are welcome, online pre-registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency.

Those who would like a Pfizer booster must pre-register. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling 315-349-3330.

“Many people are anxious to receive a booster now that both the CDC and FDA have recommended Pfizer boosters,” Liepke said. “It is important to note that if you are like myself, having received the Moderna many months ago, or have received the Janssen vaccine, you are not eligible for the Pfizer booster. This should not be alarming as studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines are still very effective, even several months later, at helping to lower your risk of hospitalization and death if you get COVID-19.”

The CDC recommends that certain groups of people get the Pfizer booster six months from their last dose of Pfizer:

Those who are 65 years old and over.

People who are 18 years old and over and live in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.

Those who are 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immune deficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplant or STEM cell transplant etc.).

The CDC further states that the following groups MAY get the booster if they choose to:

Those who are 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions mentioned above.

Those who are 18 to 64 years old and work in a setting that put them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure (grocery store workers, food and agricultural workers, educational workers including daycare workers, manufacturer workers, correctional workers, public transit workers, US Postal workers, and first responders including police and health care workers.)

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

The Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to county residents. To register for a free COVID-19 test, please call the Oswego County Hotline at 315-349-3330 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 6.5% ( September 20 : 6.9%)

( : 6.9%) Total # of active cases: 506 (September 20: 482)

Total # of positive cases: 10,641 (September 20: 10,195)

Total # of recoveries: 10,042 (September 20: 9,620)

Total # tests: 276,372 (September 20: 269,632)

Total # of negative results: 262,301 (September 20: 256,038)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,468 (September 20: 1,496)

Total # of deaths: 103 (September 20: 100)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Redfield, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

301-350 confirmed cases: Palermo, West Monroe

351-400 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 25, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,393,005 (September 20: 2,358,600)

Total # of deaths : 44,431 (September 20: 44,197) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,611 ( September 20 : 56,309 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 42,980,449 (September 20: 42,156,541)

Total # of deaths: 688,550 (September 20: 674,346)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 388,628,437 ( September 20 : 384,169,234 )

Worldwide: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 232,066,390 (September 20: 228,808,254)

Total # of deaths: 4,751,480 (September 20: 4,695,693)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

