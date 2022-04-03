OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at twice-weekly vaccination clinics, including Wednesday walk-in clinics starting April 6.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Anyone seeking general immunizations, or a COVID-19 vaccine, can contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

To view a list of upcoming clinics, visit health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines. The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19, 26

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including available pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20, 27

9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Attendees aged 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone aged 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

No appointments needed on Wednesdays. Walk-ins are welcome.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...