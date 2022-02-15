Cross Country Skiiers Compete In Winona Forest 42nd Annual Tourathon

BOYLSTON, NY – Cross-country ski racers from across the U.S. gathered on the morning of Saturday, February 12 , 2022, to meet the challenge of the Walter Chapman 50K, along with the 25k and 12.5k Tourathon Cross Country Ski races.

Recent heavy lake effect storms have created a deep base of layered snow on the trails of Winona Forest, providing volunteer grooming crews with the necessary material to create a world class surface for the racers to enjoy.

The Winona Forest Recreation Association, an organization with decades of experience in promoting winter sports events, once again demonstrated its ability to make the most of the materials provided by Mother Nature, putting broad smiles on the chilled faces of Nordic Skiing fanatics.

Saturday dawned with overcast skies and occasional light bands of frozen rain passing over the course. Slightly above average temperatures made ski preparation critical to the racers performance, with many skiers applying klister, a glue-like paste that grips wet snow, to the bases of their skis.

WFRA Director of Skiing Paula Yerdon described the event as a “long standing tradition” and took great pride in the volunteer snow grooming team and their efforts, often working at night and in frigid weather.

Yerdon said that the grooming team went out early on the morning of race day to put the finishing touches on the trails.

“We will give it a once over and we will be good to go,” Yerdon said.

The importance of volunteers to the continuance of this long standing tradition cannot be understated.

“These races can not go on without the time and dedication that the volunteers put into our race,” Yerdon said. “It is a commitment.”

Some of the volunteers spend six hours out on the trail on race day, and many more in preparation.

“Some of our people have been volunteering for almost 42 years,” Yerdon said.

Director Yerdon starts planning in June for this event, and when the horn sounds and the race begins, she is overwhelmed with pride.

“It’s the best moment, and when I see the excitement and the focus of our racers, it gives me a warm feeling knowing that I play a role in this every year,” Yerdon said.

Many participants come back year after year, making the Tourathon a family tradition and a highlight of the snowy season.

Pulaski resident Dr. Pat Chapman has a long history of participation.

“I am so grateful that this is still going on,” Chapman said. “We have done this right from the very first year.”

Chapman said that the proper ski preparation would be a big part of the challenge, but that skiing with family would be a pleasure.

“It just makes me happy,” she said.

Sliding across the finish line of the 12.5k event in first place, Syracuse resident Brian Nilsson was pleased with the conditions of the course.

“I am always surprised when I come here because the conditions are always better than you would think,” Nilsson said.

Along with waxing his skis properly for the tricky weather, Nilsson’s race strategy led to an impressive finish.

“I just tried to rest on the downhills, and when it got flat and fast, I put the pedal to the metal,” he said.

Complete results can be found here.

