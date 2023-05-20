DEC And Local Partners Host Public Meetings About Lake Ontario Meetings Scheduled for June 6 in Rochester, June 21 in Mexico

Meetings Scheduled for June 6 in Rochester, June 21 in Mexico

DEC Fisheries Staff to Share Current State of Lake Ontario Sport Fisheries

CNY – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Bureau of Fisheries Chief, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, and respective regional fisheries managers will be on-hand at two upcoming public meetings hosted by DEC partners in Rochester and Mexico. DEC experts will talk about the current state of the Lake Ontario sport fisheries and take questions on a wide array of management actions and research taking place on the lake and tributaries. At the meetings, interested anglers will have the opportunity to speak directly with staff after a brief presentation.

The Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association is hosting the first public meeting in DEC’s Region 8, which is comprised of Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties.

What: Lake Ontario Sport Fishery Public Meeting

When: June 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, NY 14609

The Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association is hosting the second meeting in DEC’s Region 7, which is comprised of Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

What: Lake Ontario Sport Fishery Public Meeting

When: June 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: VFW Hall, 5930 Scenic Avenue, Mexico, NY 13114

For more information contact Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, at 315-654-2147 or email: [email protected].

Lake Ontario anglers, and all fishing enthusiasts, are encouraged to check out DEC’s ‘Tackle Box’ feature in the HuntFishNY App, which provides anglers one-stop shopping for waterbody-specific information on fishing regulations, stocking, and fishing/boating access sites.

