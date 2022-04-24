CNY – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the fishing season for northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskellunge, and walleye opens on May 1. Fishing regulation changes implemented earlier this year replaced the floating “Saturday” season openers with a fixed date in addition to other improvements to enhance fishing opportunities across the state.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of these seasons as part of our new, streamlined program and wish all anglers across the state another safe and successful fishing season,” Commissioner Seggos said. “DEC is committed to enhancing the world class fishing opportunities New York offers, and our experts continue to advance important conservation and restoration actions to grow the sport and capitalize on the economic opportunities they create. We look forward to hearing from anglers as we continue to improve our regulations to make it easier for all to enjoy fishing in New York State.”

The May 1 opening combined with targeted management efforts to improve fish populations are being implemented to expand fishing opportunities in the state. Walleye and northern pike fishing can be particularly good in the cool water conditions of early spring. Due to stocking and other DEC management efforts, walleye are found in more than 140 waters throughout the State and quality fisheries exist in every major watershed. For information on where to go and how to catch walleye, visit DEC’s website.

New regulations also increased the Oneida Lake daily walleye limit to five fish, providing additional harvest opportunity. The population estimate for adult walleye remains at historically high levels with more than one million adult fish. DEC continues to carefully manage the health of the walleye populations, and will be undertaking a mark-recapture study and a full creel survey on Oneida Lake for 2022 to continue monitoring this important walleye fishery.

For information on the fishing regulation changes for 2022 or other fishing information, visit DEC’s website at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related