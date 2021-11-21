ALBANY, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released a new series of recorded presentations on DEC’s website that focus on Lake Ontario fisheries science and management initiatives.

DEC will hold a virtual public meeting on Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., to provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the recorded presentations.

The recorded presentations are available on the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/ and provide updated information about:

Predator prey balance Spring preyfish survey results and lake wide alewife assessment Chinook salmon growth indicators

2021 Creel survey results Lake Ontario fishing boat survey Lake Ontario tributary creel survey

Fisheries management Lake Ontario salmon and trout stocking strategy Atlantic salmon fisheries management plan Future approach to predator prey management in Lake Ontario



DEC encourages Lake Ontario anglers and those interested in the fishery to view these pre-recorded presentations to learn about the research and monitoring that informs the management of New York’s most highly used fishing water. Following the presentations, anglers will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage DEC fisheries managers and biologists from DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey in a more detailed dialogue about information presented.

This virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., and can be accessed online by using the meeting link or by calling the number and code provided below. Biologists will not be presenting information at the virtual meeting, so participants are advised to view the presentations prior to the meeting.

The link to virtual meeting is: https://meetny.webex.com/meet/christopher.legard.

Individuals without computer access may join the meeting by phone using the below phone number and meeting access code:

Phone number: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 648 787 439

DEC is providing these recorded presentations, followed by the opportunity for the public to ask questions, in place of annual “State of the Lake” in-person public meetings, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who cannot attend the virtual question and answer meeting can send questions to [email protected]. For further information, contact Chris Legard, DEC Lake Ontario Unit Leader at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station, at (315) 654-2147.

