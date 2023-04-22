NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that the fishing season for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge begins on May 1.

“Early spring can be an exceptional time for fishing in New York, with species like walleye and northern pike becoming more active and aggressive as water temperatures rise,” said Commissioner Seggos. “I encourage all anglers to find the time to get out on the water this spring to enjoy, and share with others, the great fishing that can be found here in New York.”

Historically found only in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, and Allegheny River watersheds in New York, walleye are now found in more than 140 waters from all the major watersheds of the state, primarily due to stocking and other DEC management efforts. Opportunities to catch lunker northern pike can also be found throughout much of the state, especially in the northeast and west. Visit DEC’s website for information on where to go fishing for walleye, pike and other coolwater sportfish.

Last year, DEC added a new feature to its official HuntFishNY app called The Tackle Box. Fishing regulations, boating access, and stocking information are all available in a map-based interface from the convenience of a smart phone. Other features include driving directions to state boat launch sites and an offline feature that allows a user to access information when cell coverage isn’t available. The HuntFishNY app, which includes the Tackle Box, is free of charge and available through the App store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) for anyone to download on their tablet or smart phone. For more information on the HuntFishNY app and new Tackle Box feature visit the DEC website.

A digital version of the 2023 Freshwater Fishing Regulations guide is available to download on the DEC website. Hard copies of the guide are available wherever sporting licenses are sold. For locations visit the DEC website

