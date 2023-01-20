NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions.

“New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly mild,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Given these unpredictable fluctuations in weather, it is critical that winter recreationists exercise extreme caution when doing anything on the ice, including fishing, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Ice anglers should check the thickness of ice before leaving the shore. Four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure thickness.

Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or spud bar at various spots. In addition, fishing with a family member or friend is also encouraged for safety. Local bait and tackle shops are a great source for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching.

Those interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark the weekend of Feb. 18-19 on their calendars. As a designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the need for a freshwater fishing license is waived during these days. This free fishing weekend is also a great opportunity for experienced anglers to introduce someone new to fishing.

For some fish species, ice fishing can be more productive than open-water fishing. Given good ice conditions, anglers normally limited to shore fishing can access an entire waterbody.

Beginning ice anglers can download the Ice Fishing Chapter of DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing for helpful information on how to get started. For a more interactive option, DEC released a series of six ice fishing videos on the agency’s YouTube channel late last season. Visit the playlist to check out the brief instructional videos.

Additional information, including a list of waters open to ice fishing, can be found on the DEC ice fishing websites, and also through the new Tackle Box feature in DEC’s HuntFishNY app. Fishing regulations, access information, fish species present and more can be accessed from a map-based interface, all within the convenience of a smart phone.

The use of bait fish is popular when ice fishing and may be used in most, but not all, waters open to ice fishing. For more information on bait fish regulations visit: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124974.html.

To protect New York’s waters from invasive species and the spread of fish diseases, anglers are advised to take these critical steps when using baitfish while ice fishing:

Review and follow DEC baitfish regulations;

Ensure the use of baitfish is permitted in the waterbody by checking the special ‘regulations by county’ section of the fishing regulations guide;

Use only certified disease-free bait fish purchased from a local tackle store (buyers must retain the receipt provided to them while in possession of the baitfish);

Personally collected bait fish may only be used in the same waterbody from which they were caught; and

Dump unused baitfish and water in an appropriate location on dry land.

DEC reminds anglers to make sure that they have a valid fishing licensebefore heading out on the ice. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

