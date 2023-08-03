Opportunities for Public Input and Review of Work Underway in Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda, Rochester, Syracuse, the Capital Region, Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle, Brooklyn, Queens, and Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced eight meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative launched in 2022. The meetings will provide information to help DEC target strategies to reduce air pollution in these communities, including the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change, to help achieve the goals of the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. This next round of meetings will continue DEC’s efforts to gather community input in targeting emission sources and future strategies to reduce air pollution.

At these meetings, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary overview of the third quarter of local air monitoring results. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted and how DEC will compile and analyze the data to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored. Preliminary data collection is underway, and results will be provided once additional information is compiled.

DEC will also provide an update on the progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. DEC will continue to hold regular meetings over the next year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a forum for input. Staff from DEC’s Division of Air Resources and Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions.

Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4beb7f7b927789a2bb1ff172a1c8404d

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4beb7f7b927789a2bb1ff172a1c8404d Meeting Number : 1616 92 6835

: 1616 92 6835 Meeting Password : cWQqRHp4t86

: cWQqRHp4t86 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Syracuse

When: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m6b62733175a21aa53d114db3a94d60f1

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m6b62733175a21aa53d114db3a94d60f1 Meeting Number : 1617 31 0395

: 1617 31 0395 Meeting Password : air315

: air315 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle

When: Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mb9824460968d494c4c5c926dc385d393

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mb9824460968d494c4c5c926dc385d393 Meeting Number : 161 301 9923

: 161 301 9923 Meeting Password : CommunityAir3

: CommunityAir3 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Rochester

When: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8ff8747216bd6d587eb29272f466c6ca

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8ff8747216bd6d587eb29272f466c6ca Meeting Number : 161 594 2055

: 161 594 2055 Meeting Password : rocCam3

: rocCam3 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Queens

When: Monday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mfc00584617250313d271634c780db09f

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mfc00584617250313d271634c780db09f Meeting Number : 1615 94 4719

: 1615 94 4719 Meeting Password : kYcP5mkkC23

: kYcP5mkkC23 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Brooklyn

When: Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m91e739b4bda0668db0a1c48895e1ead7

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m91e739b4bda0668db0a1c48895e1ead7 Meeting Number : 1619 83 6869

: 1619 83 6869 Meeting Password : 73paMk9G64C

: 73paMk9G64C Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Capital Region

When: Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m2169cd3ac88f1ca183fc83cf7eae94b5

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m2169cd3ac88f1ca183fc83cf7eae94b5 Meeting Number : 161 715 5348

: 161 715 5348 Meeting Password : CommunityAir4

: CommunityAir4 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m3d00c5c1d72c683dbc7ec3f7188c8f74

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m3d00c5c1d72c683dbc7ec3f7188c8f74 Meeting Number : 1619 12 4227

: 1619 12 4227 Meeting Password : hP9tjDCeY46

: hP9tjDCeY46 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Update meetings on the fourth quarter of monitoring data for all 10 communities involved in this initiative are being planned for later this year. For more information about the Community Air Monitoring Initiative, visit the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/125320.html.

Interpreter services shall be made available to deaf persons, and translator services shall be made available to persons with limited English proficiency, at no charge for either service, upon written request. Requests should be received 10 calendar days before each meeting, but DEC will make every effort to fulfill requests received closer to the meeting date. Requests can be directed to the NYSDEC Office of Communication Services, either by mail to NYSDEC, Office of Communication Services, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4500, by telephone (518) 402-8044, or by e-mail to [email protected].

