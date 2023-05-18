Public Cautioned Against Disturbing Fawns and Other Young Wildlife

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded New Yorkers to appreciate wildlife from a safe distance and resist the urge to touch or pick up newborn fawns and other young wildlife. Human contact with wildlife can result in unintended consequences detrimental to the animals people intend to help.

“This is the time of year New Yorkers are more likely to see young or newborn animals in their yards and mistakenly think these animals need help,”Commissioner Seggos said. “The recently fledged birds or baby rabbits in your yard likely have parents hiding nearby keeping an eye on their offspring. Please resist the urge to touch these wild animals and instead enjoy the encounter from a safe distance. Remember – if you care, leave it there.”

During spring months, animal sightings and encounters are common. Young wildlife quickly venture into the world on wobbly legs or are unable to fly on their own. While most young wildlife learn survival skills from one or both parents, some receive little or no care. Often, wild animals stay away from their young, especially when people or pets are present. For these young animals, the perils of survival are a natural part of life in the wild. Unfortunately, well-intentioned individuals may attempt to care for young wild animals they believe to be abandoned or in need of assistance. These human interactions typically do more harm than good.

For example, white-tailed deer fawns are born during late May and early June. Although fawns can walk shortly after birth, they spend most of their first several days lying still in tall grass, leaf litter, or sometimes relatively unconcealed. During this period, a fawn is usually left alone by the adult female (doe), except when nursing. People occasionally find a lone fawn and mistakenly assume it has been abandoned, which is rare. Fawns should be left alone. Take a picture, but don’t take the fawn or attempt to feed it. If human presence is detected by the doe, the doe may delay its next visit to nurse. A fawn’s best chance to survive is to be raised by the adult doe. Fawns nurse three to four times a day, usually for less than 30 minutes at a time, but otherwise the doe keeps her distance, which helps reduce the chance a predator will follow her to the fawn. A fawn’s protective coloration and ability to remain motionless help it avoid detection by predators and people. By the end of its second week of a fawn’s life, it begins to move about and spend more time with the doe. It also begins to eat grass and leaves. At about 10 weeks of age, fawns are no longer dependent on milk, although they continue to nurse occasionally into the fall.

DEC also reminds the public that young wildlife are not pets. Keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animal. Wild animals are not well-suited for life in captivity and may carry diseases that can be transferred to humans. Anyone who observes wildlife that appear to be sick or behaving abnormally should contact their DEC regional wildlife office.

Anyone that encounters a young wild animal that is obviously injured or orphaned should call a wildlife rehabilitator. Wildlife rehabilitators are trained volunteers licensed by DEC. They are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife. They have the experience, expertise, and facilities to successfully treat and release wild animals.

DEC advises to keep pets indoors when young animals are present. Many fledgling birds cannot fly when they first leave the nest and are easy prey for a house cat.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about young wildlife, visit DEC’s website.

