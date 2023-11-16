Early dismissal at Central Square High School

CENTRAL SQUARE – 11/16/2023, Today at high school dismissal at approximately 2:50 p.m., an adult saying that he was a parent
appeared to be upset and was not cooperating when our Special Patrol Officer (SPO) was attempting
to determine the man’s identity. When the man refused to give the SPO his name and continued to
demonstrate behavior that was escalating, the SPO was forced to detain the individual. The SPO
questioned the man in the SPO office located in the high school since the buses were leaving the
front circle. The man stated that his child attends the middle school and was on her bus along with all
of the other middle school students, waiting for the high school students to board the buses at
dismissal. Apparently, the man was stating that his child had called him upset about something that
happened during the school day. The man was not allowed on the bus, and we always appreciate
when our bus drivers put the safety of our students as a top priority. No parents or other adults that
are not staff members are allowed on our buses at any time for the safety of all students and bus
drivers.
If a parent has an issue regarding their child, the parent should contact the school principal and we
will absolutely address every situation. Parents should never attempt to get on a school bus to
confront any students, even if the parent has the best of intentions, it is absolutely not allowed. At no
time were any students or staff members in danger. We are putting this message out because we
have already heard a number of rumors with misinformation that have made their way to social
media regarding weapons, but I assure you there were no weapons involved and the situation was
handled swiftly and efficiently. We have a Special Patrol Officer housed in every school for when
situations like this present themselves, we are always prepared. Thank you and have a good evening.
Sincerely,
Thomas J. Colabufo
Superintendent