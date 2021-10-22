Farnham Family Services Expands To Mexico

MEXICO, NY – Farnham Family Services celebrated its expansion in Oswego County with a ribbon ceremony at its newest clinic.

Located in the former offices of Harbor Lights, 111 Hamilton Street in Mexico, the clinic makes it easier for residents to access the services that Farnham provides.

Farnham’s Mexico clinic offers the same intensive and non-intensive outpatient services as its other clinics including comprehensive assessments and evaluations for drugs and alcohol, individual and group counseling, services for individuals affected by another’s chemical use, certified recovery peer advocate services, access to vocational counselors, case management and more.

Plans are also underway for Farnham Family Services to make its Opioid Treatment Program (OPT) available at its Mexico clinic. The first in the county, Farnham’s Opioid Treatment Program was established to combat what has been termed the “heroin epidemic.” The program is currently serving 263 individuals.

“With the increase of the abuse and addiction of opioids and heroin, we wanted to do more with those affected by the addiction,” said Farnham Family Services Board President Mike Dehm. “Our Opioid Treatment Program allows us to administer suboxone and offers medication assisted recovery services to individuals with opioid substance use disorder. It provides residents of Oswego and neighboring counties a potentially life-saving opportunity.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the addition of the Mexico clinic is an example of how Farnham Family Services has advanced over the years to meet the changing needs of the county and continue its mission of reducing and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County. From its Opioid Treatment Program to Outpatient Services, comprehensive treatment and prevention programs, Farnham offers solutions to problems created by substance abuse.

Farnham Family Services is a NYS licensed, private, not-for profit organization that helps people with substance use and behavioral health disorders, providing high quality, recovery oriented outpatient treatment and prevention services that are available to all residents of Oswego and surrounding counties.

Farnham currently serves 697 individuals and operates three clinics in the county; 283 West 2nd Street, Suite 200, in Oswego – 315-342-4489; 14 Crossroads Park Drive in Fulton – 315-593-0796; and 111 Hamilton Street in Mexico – 315-963-0777

For more information on Farnham Family Services visit farnhaminc.org.

