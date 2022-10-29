OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability in Oswego County.

Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.

“When we became aware of Excellus’ Community Health Awards we saw an opportunity to support Oswego County with one if it’s most pressing issues, food instability,” said Farnham Recovery Services Director Eric Stranak. “This award will allow us to purchase $5,000 worth of food from the Food Bank of CNY.”

Farnham will distribute approximately 100 boxes filled with nutritious food such as fresh produce, fresh meat, and non-perishables to vulnerable families and individuals in Oswego County.

“There is a food gap in our county,” Stranak said. “Through our community based programs and outreach initiatives we can identify homes where food instability is an issue. When people are in active addiction or experiencing mental health symptoms proper nutrition is not a priority. Food instability also negatively affects recovery. We come across it much more than we like. We’re excited to have the opportunity to provide food these boxes and grateful to Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield for making it possible.”

“Excellus is committed to making our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield Community Investments & Partnerships Manager Robyn Smith. “Our mission is to provide access to affordable health care and continually work to improve the health and care of residents in the communities we serve. We chose Farnham Family Services Community Connections program as it was developed out of a human centered approach of working with individuals to identify and help reduce barriers to healthcare and improve individual and population health in Oswego.”

Farnham Family Services peer advocates will handle distribution and breakdown the transportation barrier by delivering the food boxes to people’s homes. In addition to food each box will include recipes, nutritional information, and a list of food pantries and other resources.

Stranak added that there are no qualifications for receiving a food box and it will not affect the status of other benefits families may be receiving.

For more information on Farnham Family Services food distribution contact Eric Stranak 315-342-4489 ext. 2996

Farnham Family Services is dedicated to reducing and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County. For more information on Farnham Family Services and its programs visit www.farnhaminc.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related