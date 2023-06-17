AAA reminds grillers to be careful when cooking for dad

CNY – Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, 2022, which is considered by some the official start to the grilling season! Before firing up the grill to cook for dad, consider some important information and tips from AAA Insurance for safe seasonal barbecues.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, some 5,700 grill fires take place on residential properties every year. Most are caused by malfunctioning gas grills. These fires cause an average of $37 million in damage annually to properties, structures and possessions, including gazebos, sheds and lawn furniture. And thousands of people visit emergency rooms every year because they’ve burned themselves while grilling.

“Father’s Day and grilling season are great times to enjoy friends, family, food and the outdoors, but accidents can happen,” said Michael Treantis, Director of Insurance with AAA Western and Central New York. “Before you barbecue, it’s important to take a few minutes to review grilling safety tips and ensure your equipment is working properly.”

AAA’s top three tips to ensure safe barbecuing:

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it. Keep your grill clean by removing grease and fat build-up from the grill and trays. Grease can cause flare-up fires. Never grill indoors or in confined areas; charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide fumes that are fatal indoors.

Additional tips:

Before grilling, read and follow the owner’s manual.

Place your grill at least 10 feet away from walls and deck railings to prevent fires from igniting buildings. Keep your grill away from decorations, such as hanging plants and umbrellas.

Never leave a grill burning unattended.

If the flame on your grill goes out, turn the grill and gas off. Wait at least 15 minutes before relighting and always make sure your grill lid is open before igniting.

Grill maintenance and storage

When setting up at the start of grilling season, check grill hoses for cracks, holes and blockages. Blockages caused by food drippings or insects can be cleared with a wire or pipe cleaner.

Run a soap solution – one part liquid soap, one part water – along hoses and at connections. If the solution bubbles, then there is a gas leak that needs repair.

Store propane tanks outside and away from your home. Always check to ensure that valves are turned off.

What your insurance covers

Following the tips above may help prevent a grill fire spreading to your home, but if a fire does occur, a standard homeowners policy typically covers the following: Damage to the primary residence Damage to personal possessions, such as tables or lawn chairs Damage to insured structures on your property, such as sheds or gazebos Injuries to a guest, under the liability portion of the policy



