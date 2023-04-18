For Third Year, The New York State Department Of Labor Invites Job Seekers And Businesses To Help Shape Workforce Development Programs

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced this year’s launch of two statewide surveys designed to help further gauge the real-time needs and challenges faced by job seekers and businesses across New York State.

Now in their third year, these first-of-their-kind surveys have collected the voices of more than 12,000 job seekers and nearly 6,000 businesses coming from every region and industry in New York. The State has been sharing results from the surveys with hundreds of job seekers and businesses directly as well as with leaders in school districts, higher education, workforce development, business associations, training providers and much more.

“Knowledge is power, and we are going directly to the source to better understand where to direct needed resources,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “I encourage job seekers and businesses to provide their perspective on what they are experiencing and how we can help. I thank our many partners, especially local workforce boards, for helping us get the word out about these surveys.”

The job seeker survey is for New Yorkers who are out of work, underemployed, or those considering new employment. The business survey is open to all business owners and Human Resources professionals involved in hiring. Participants are invited to provide input that will help NYSDOL better align worker skills to meet the needs of the economy and shed light on economic challenges and workforce needs.

The business survey is once again being conducted in partnership with Empire State Development and the New York State Business Council. This data has been invaluable in helping NYSDOL respond to the evolution of world of work since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul, New York State is reimagining its workforce development strategy. The results of these surveys will help inform our efforts to grow the state’s skilled workforce and match more New Yorkers with jobs and job training programs.”

Heather Mulligan, President and CEO of the Business Council of New York State said, “Workforce Development programs and initiatives remain crucial to upskilling our workforce as employers across the state continue to seek a trained and willing workforce. We hope this survey continues to serve as a useful tool in connecting businesses with individuals looking for gainful employment so that our state’s private sector employers can grow and our state’s economy can expand.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “SUNY’s vision for student success is inextricably interwoven with our commitment to workforce development and upward mobility, and it is important for me to meet with local employers at every campus visit to better understand their needs and how SUNY can better tailor our programs to the demands of a modern workforce. SUNY is a primary economic driver in New York, and our campuses are well-positioned to provide the skilled workforce that employers need. By communicating directly with our partners to understand the workforce landscape now and in the future, we can ensure our graduates are properly prepared to meet the current needs of employers and develop fulfilling careers in the most in-demand fields.”

CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “At CUNY, we are proud to be a driver of socioeconomic mobility and a critical asset to New York City’s workforce. We are an institution that provides a variety of innovative workforce development initiatives for both students and alumni. We thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Reardon for their leadership and willingness to reimagine new ways to better align the skills of job seekers with the demands of the modern, ever-changing workforce. We look forward to reviewing this valuable data from our partners so we can continue to guide our students towards fulfilling internships, jobs and careers.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “By working with our partner state agencies, we are able to develop sustainable solutions that create a more equitable and diverse workforce in our state. These survey results will support the Education Department’s mission to raise the knowledge, skill, and opportunity of all New Yorkers. Schools, districts, and BOCES can use this information to more precisely prepare students for college, careers, and beyond. Moreover, the results can help us provide adult students with successful pathways and transitions to apprenticeship training and the workforce. ”

Lola W. Brabham, President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU) said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Reardon for their leadership and strong commitment to workforce development and the role that higher education plays in it. On behalf of the 100+ non-profit colleges and universities that comprise the independent sector of higher education, we look forward to working with the State to educate that workforce and, together, build a strong future for New York.”

Past results from the survey can be found on the DOL website:

Both the job seeker survey and the business survey close at noon on Friday, April 28, 2023 (note: survey end dates may be extended based on need). Interested participants can take the job seekers survey here or take the business survey here.

