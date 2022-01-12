OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues to provide residents with free transportation to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

The free transportation is provided to residents for travel to and from COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites within Oswego County. The transportation is made possible through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.

Residents are urged not to call 911 or other emergency services for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can call 315-598-1514 to schedule rides in advance.

Anyone aged 65 and older who needs help scheduling an appointment may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

For information about COVID-19 that is not related to transportation, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call volume remains high, and at times callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

