Fulton Elementary Schools Honor Veterans in Special Assemblies

FULTON – In the days leading up to this year’s Veterans Day, elementary students across the Fulton City School District participated in a number of activities to honor local heroes. At each of the district’s four elementary schools, special celebrations recognized individual servicepersons and shared the importance of the holiday.

Festivities began on Wednesday, November 8 at Lanigan Elementary, where a school-wide assembly took place in the gymnasium. Visiting veterans were greeted with wild applause before the second grade led the school in a number of patriotic songs.

On Thursday, celebrations and recognition continued. At Fairgrieve Elementary, students waved flags while visiting servicepersons were publicly recognized with certificates and pins. Eric Boozer, the Director of Veterans Affairs for Oswego County, discussed the history and importance of Veterans Day. At Granby Elementary, Veterans were invited to meet with students over cookies and hot drinks while also being recognized for their service with certificates.

Volney Elementary students also recognized veteran family and community members with certificates and warm hugs at a school assembly. In attendance was Rob Schoeneck, a former naval aviator and current Vice President of Honor Flight Syracuse. Schoeneck detailed his chapter of the Honor Flight organization, which works to honor America’s veterans by flying them to national memorials and ensuring their recognition.

At each event, students displayed outstanding respect and appreciation for all of their local heroes and veteran family members. Similar festivities took place at Fulton Junior High School on Thursday as well.

