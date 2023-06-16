Fulton Lions Installs Devendorf As New President, New Slate Of Officers For 2023-24

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Lions Club installed Patrick Devendorf as their new president and its slate of officers for 2023-24 at its recent June meeting. The ceremony was performed by Past President David Guyer.

Other officers installed included Michelle Stanard, secretary; Linda Hughes, assistant secretary; Susan Daratt, treasurer; Ron Browning, assistant treasurer, Brett Tallents, immediate past president; Melodye Morrison, lion tamer; Mark Pollock, tail twister; Melissa Champion, membership chair; Audrey Avery, service chair; and Rebecca Devendorf, assistant lion tamer.

Board members installed were Gail Jones and David Dingman for 1-year terms, and Steve Chirello and Dennis Rupert for 2-year terms.

“Chartered in 1953, our club continues to be one of the most active in our district,” Devendorf said. “Our ongoing success is linked with the all-out effort to serve that comes from each and every one of our members. We look forward to our upcoming Charby’s Duck Derby in September to kick-off our next year of service to the greater Fulton community.”

The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

