FULTON, NY – Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) awards the Student Athletes of the Month for May/June.

Each month the Fulton City School District (FCSD) administration selects a male and female student/athlete who have excelled in both athletics and the classroom.

Those selected receive a gift certificate to B&T Sports Shop, provided by the bank.

