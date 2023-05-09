Fulton Teen Brady Niver Succumbs To Injuries After April 30 Car Crash

May 9, 2023 Shea O'Malley
Photo from Oswego County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

FULTON – Fulton G. Ray Bodley High School student, 16-year-old Brady Niver, has died 8 days after a car crash in the Town of Granby.

The April 30 car accident also killed his girlfriend, 17-year-old G. Ray Bodley student Rylee Bartlett.

According to a post on Heather Niver’s Facebook page, her son passed last night.

“It is with the heaviest saddest most cracked in half heart that I tell the world our Brady is gone? Today I woke up without my son. The first morning without him. It doesn’t seem real,” Niver said.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department sent out this press release:

“Brady Niver, the 16-year-old involved in the traffic collision on State Route 48, has passed away. Condolences to his family and the Fulton community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

