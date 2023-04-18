Canalview Travel in Fulton Helps “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle Set Sail!

OSWEGO – Canalview Travel in Fulton will help a lucky guest at this year’s St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle Drawing Party set sail on Saturday, May 13th. Canalview Travel has donated a gift certificate to be used for your next vacation, which is among the many prizes up for grabs during the event; including the big drawing for cash prizes totaling $25,000 dollars.

With less than a month until the raffle drawing, now is the time to purchase your tickets. Raffle tickets are on sale at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons in Oswego. Ticket applications are also available online at www.stlukehs.com/giving/bundle-of-bucks-raffle

Support of the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle enables our affiliated not-for-profit organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence to provide activities and events that keep those we serve on our healthcare campus connected and engaged in their community.

Raffle tickets are still $50 dollars each and only one thousand tickets will be sold. The raffle features fifteen cash prizes with a top prize of $10,000 to a lucky ticket holder! Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

Each raffle ticket also admits two adults to the big “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle Drawing Party taking place Saturday, May 13th from 1:00 – 4:00 at the Elks Lodge in Oswego. Ticket holders attending the event can enjoy free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and prize drawings. You must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle. You do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win. For more information, call 315-342-3166 or visit the St. Luke website at www.stlukehs.com.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit providers of residential communities and healthcare serving the greater Oswego County, NY area since 1975. Together, affiliates St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons provides care and services to over 250 people daily in our community.

