Cayuga Community College Opens Advanced Manufacturing Institute On Fulton Campus

FULTON – Cayuga Community College formally opened its Fulton Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) on Thursday, celebrating a new facility geared toward supporting the current and future workforce as well as regional employers.

Situated on the College’s Fulton Campus, the AMI is designed to support students seeking a degree or certificate, as well as members of the workforce who are looking for short-term training to advance their career or learn a new skill. Credit and non-credit classes started in the AMI earlier this spring.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Institute will play a pivotal role in preparing the current and future workforce to continue the proud manufacturing tradition in Oswego County and Central New York. At the institute, students will enjoy exceptional instruction and hands-on learning designed to provide them the experience they need for their career,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “Thank you to our community partners, who saw the promise of the AMI and worked with us to see this project through to its completion.”

“Our Advanced Manufacturing Institute is a unique facility that will support students and the workforce but also employers looking for skilled employees who are ready to contribute on their first day,” said Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s Vice President of Workforce Development and Partnerships. “We’re confident students and those seeking short-term training will find the AMI an invaluable resource as they take the next step in their education or career.”

“Strong partnerships are key to growing and developing the next generation of manufacturing innovators right here in Central New York. Novelis and Huhtamaki are committed to joining forces with each other, and with Cayuga Community College, to help provide a level of training to students that will enable them to step into the workforce as strong contributors,” Novelis and Huhtamaki leaders said in a joint statement. “By developing a skilled workforce and providing quality jobs, we can create a brighter future for our entire community. We look forward to seeing all that the students will accomplish!”

Located adjacent to the College’s primary building on the Fulton Campus, the AMI is a 7,800 square foot facility that features industrial power and networking to support training units in pneumatics, hydraulics, motors, piping and industry-grade programmable logic controls stations, and a classroom for instruction.

Available space contiguous to the AMI also presents an opportunity for future development as Cayuga’s manufacturing programs expand. The College already offers several certificate programs that will utilize the facility, and with local industry support is actively researching establishing new degrees to address the skills trades.

Programs available through the AMI will feature flexible, diverse curriculums designed to offer students excellent instruction and training to start their careers. A broad range of stackable certifications and credentials combining workshops, credit and non-credit opportunities and apprenticeships will be available.

The AMI on the Fulton Campus is the latest capital project supporting students and the surrounding community completed at Cayuga. In 2019 the College opened its new Childcare Center and in 2021 the College opened its Culinary Institute, both of which are located in Auburn.

The College has also started construction on a Workforce Development Center in the City of Auburn, which when completed will situate career and community support agencies in the former Cornell Cooperative Extension Center on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

For more information on the College’s related degree and certificate programs, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/stem/.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

