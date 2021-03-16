Chris Waldron Speaks To Fulton Sunrise Rotary About Parks And Rec Directorship

FLTON – Director of Fulton City Parks and Recreation, Chris Waldron, recently joined a Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting recently to talk about the path that brought the city native back to Fulton and into the directorship position.

In the meeting, Waldron said he has always loved activities that bring people together. So he set his sights on pursuing a degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies. After graduation he worked in other cities, but when the opportunity arose last October, he moved back and joined the Fulton Parks Department.

After assessing the positive opportunities available in the Fulton community, Waldron began to explore new areas that might excite and engage Fulton residents. A community committee including representatives from the city, Fulton Public Library, CYO, YMCA and the Fulton Alliance Church have been bringing ideas to the table and several new activities are now in the planning.

The recent Snowman Competition was the result of an idea from the special events committee. Besides conferring with local groups, Waldron is reaching out to recreational experts from around the state for ideas that might enhance our city’s parks programs. While promoting fun is a high priority for his department Waldron recognizes that social troubles are a detriment to a city’s success.

He said he believes that providing healthy opportunities for our youth is essential to their future and that the Parks and Recreation Department can fulfill some of this need. He noted that taking positive steps in treating addiction issues are essential. He recently partnered with Alliance Church to bring AA meetings to our City Hall on Friday evenings.

His philosophy is to reach all ages, provide diverse activities, and build more opportunities starting with the existing strengths Fulton has to offer. Waldron is always looking for input to make our city more active and appealing.

If you have ideas or want more information contact him via email: [email protected] You can also visit the city website: www.fultonny.org or their Facebook pages.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

