City Of Fulton Announces Fire Chief Shane Laws To Retire From Fulton Fire Department

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced yesterday the retirement of Fire Chief Shane Laws after more than 22 years of service to the City of Fulton Fire Department.

Chief Laws’s retirement comes after applying for and being chosen to be the next Oswego County Fire Coordinator.

“I would like to say thank you to the City of Fulton,” Laws said. “This is a bittersweet move for me. I have enjoyed serving this City for 22 years, retiring as the Fire Chief. However, the time has come for me to serve the citizens of Oswego County. I am excited to become the Oswego County Fire Coordinator. This is a position I have worked my whole life to achieve and am thankful for the opportunity.”

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside Chief Laws,” Mayor Michaels said. “The quality of his work and experience has been showcased through a pandemic year and several high profile incidents in Fulton over the past year and half. While we are sorry to see him go, we are excited for this new chapter in his career. The City of Fulton celebrates his achievements and wishes Chief Laws great success as County Fire Coordinator.”

The transition of the department is currently underway. Michaels is working with the Fire And Police Commission to fill the role of fire chief in a timely fashion.

“We have excellent internal candidates to choose from and should have a decision made in the very near future” Michaels said.

Chief Laws has also served the Granby Center Volunteer Fire Department since 1987 and has been Deputy County Coordinator since 2010. His last day with the Fulton Fire Department will be July 31.

“We are pleased that we are able to offer the position to someone that is as qualified as Shane and appreciate the close relationship that we enjoy with the City of Fulton,” said Chairman Weatherup of the County Legislature. “We look forward to continued partnership and collaboration as we move forward.”

