FULTON – The City of Fulton announced today the installment of new weight limit signs on Hannibal St as well as repair to speed limit signs.

The permitted weight limit along Hannibal Street is 15 tons and the legal speed limit along that street is 30mph.

The mayor’s office has been working with residents, Fulton Police Department and the Traffic Department on this project for many months.

“We can all agree that the safety of our residents and their families is the number one priority,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “The residents have shared concerns and we are addressing the issues with increased enforcement, education and outreach.”

In the coming weeks, area businesses and trucking companies will be called and sent letters to inform them of the changes. The newly erected weight limit signs have been tagged with orange flags to alert drivers.

