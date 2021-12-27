FULTON – Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, has received a $1,500 donation from the City of Fulton as part of its “Give Back & Give Thanks” campaign, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The campaign distributed a total of $50,000 to 26 different organizations per the mayor’s office.

“This generous donation will allow us to reinvest in programs that have been severely impacted by the pandemic,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director of Oswego Industries. “We’re incredibly grateful to city leadership for recognizing the importance of our agency’s work with local people who have disabilities.”

In a press release from the City of Fulton about the campaign as a whole, Mayor Deana Michaels said, “The collaboration we have seen the past few years and the efforts made to move Fulton forward is a true testament to the value these organizations bring. This is a small gesture of our thanks, a small token of our appreciation for all they do.”

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated each of these programs in numerous ways. For example, opportunities are much more limited for community outings, safe group transportation, and on-the-job shadowing and training. The pandemic has prompted the agency to provide virtual services in addition to in-person supports, as well as making other changes to service delivery.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

