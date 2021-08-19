FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently enjoyed an inspiring visit from the 2021-2022 District Governor Dana Jerrard and Assistant Governor Steve Osborn.

Jerrard spoke about successful area club projects that have truly impacted the lives of others. Last year during the height of the COVID pandemic many Americans lost their jobs and faced challenges providing for their families. Rotary clubs stepped up to help feed their community residents.

While much of this was done through donations to food pantries, the Utica Rotary Club decided to help their neighbors a bit differently. They created a public refrigerator and stocked it with food so people could “shop” free as needed. The groceries are replenished through local club funds and the financial assistance a Rotary District Grant. The project has been a huge success.

Other projects reach beyond our local communities. A CNY Rotary Youth Leadership exchange student, who traveled to Brazil in 2000, has kept contact with her host club. When she learned that the area that hosted her only had one ambulance serving thousands of people she wanted to help. She shared her desire to help with her local Rotary club.

They applied for a Matching Funds Rotary Global Grant. With this they were able to provide a rolling intensive care unit to the Brazilian community.

There are countless heartwarming stories of Rotary Clubs projects serving others across the world. Many start in communities just like Fulton.

Jerrard announced that the 2021-2022 Matching Funds District Grants that Fulton Sunrise Rotary applied for were recently approved. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary is pleased to announce that with these grants, the club has awarded two local high school graduates college scholarships for next fall and that they will soon be working with the city of Fulton on a large handicapped access project at Foster Park.

Matching District and Global Grants are made possible through the Rotary Foundation.

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

