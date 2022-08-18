FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again this month,” Michaels said. “Anyone wishing to purchase Dasher Dollars should come to the Community Room, City Hall, Aug. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out. You can visit a local restaurant, get automotive services, invest in wellness, go bowling, catch a cab, buy jewelry, purchase antiques, repair your shoes, buy a nutrition drink, purchase a bicycle, and so much more! It’s an awesome opportunity to double your spending dollars while supporting local business.”

“As in December, 2021, in return for paying $25, you’ll receive five, ten-dollar certificates that you can use the same as cash at any participating business,” said Sarah Farley, executive director, Fulton Community Development Agency,(CDA), who administers the program. “Dasher Dollars may be redeemed starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 and expire on Sept. 6, 2022. We see this as a simple and fun way to quickly inject cash into our local businesses and economy… Local businesses who wish to participate have until the end of business Monday, Aug. 22, to sign up. Just call me or Nate Emmons at (315) 593-7166 and we’ll get you enrolled.”

The 37 businesses participating in the summer edition to-date, include: 481 Liquor and Wines, Andy’s Antiques & Collectibles, Artistree, Axe Chuckers, B&T Sport Shop, Brett’s Automotive Services, Broadway Ink Tattoo, Bronze Images Sun Tanning Studio, Canalview Travel Service, Cathy’s Café’, Chester’s Last Stand, CNY Jewelry, Cortini Shoe Store, Crowning Glory Hair Fashions, Fulton Family YMCA, Fulton Frame Axle & Spring, Get Schooled Aquatics, Gosch Supply & Lighting Center, Hardcore Fit & Precise Nutrition, Ignite Nutrition, Lakeview Lanes & The Yard, Landmark Equipment Rental and Services, Legacy Bicycles, Mimi’s Drive-in, MISSION: midlife Wellness Studio, Muskies, Next Level Nutrition, NuCab, Off Broadway Dance Center, Ontario Cleaners, Robin’s Nest Quilt Shop, Salon 115, Upward Graphics, Village Shops, West Side Tavern, and Wheel-A-Way Motorsports.

For more information, contact Farley or Nate Emmons at the CDA, (315) 593-7166.

