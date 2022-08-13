FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes.

Michelle Narad is the Block leader for a very active group near Lanigan School and they recently had a celebration dinner at the home of Tom and Sue Brown. The occasion also gave the group an opportunity to support local businesses, including food from Mimi’s, Mama Gina’s and Kathy’s Cakes. The group agreed that everything was delicious.

This neighborhood group also held a garage sale at Lanigan School in July, raising $1,100 to purchase picnic tables for the students and teachers.

“The teachers expressed an interest in holding class sessions outside in the good weather but would have to sit on the ground, which was not inclusive for all students” said Narad. “Picnic tables seemed like a natural solution, so we got on it. What’s more, when Councilor Ethan Parkhurst heard what our Block was doing, he volunteered his time to paint and seal the tables. The result is beautiful.”

With efforts such as this, the seeds for reclaiming Fulton have been planted and now they are blooming. The community involvement that is brought about through Fulton Block Builders positively weaves the economic, cultural, civic, and societal fabric of our community. The volunteer staff and leaders of Fulton Block Builders couldn’t have asked for a stronger support from everyone in the area.

For more information visit: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

