Fulton Block Builder Neighborhood Block Celebrations Continue

FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event.

Shannon Sawyer is the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton Avenues had this to say about her neighborhood’s celebration.

“Even though we cannot apply for FBB next year – we’re completing our second year now – we are still planning to continue our neighborhood get togethers. I will make sure everyone gets lots of invites. Our neighborhood looks so good; FBB is such an amazing project,” Sawyer said.

This neighborhood group also took up a playground collection for Granby School, raising money to support the school’s purchase of more playground equipment.

“Our Block Builder Neighborhood is thrilled to offer the Granby PTG a $415 donation to improve the playground area,” Sawyer said. “Our neighborhood chose to donate to the Granby PTG, since the PTG and the school have played such a big part in our lives, and our neighborhood. We understand that the playground is not only used by the students, but also the children and families of our community.”

Gladys Daniels, another homeowner in this neighborhood, told Linda Eagan, FBB director, that FBB has helped her so much these past two years. She was able to repair eaves, install gutters and doors, rebuild her entrance steps and seal her driveway. Plus, she got to meet more neighbors.

Len and Wanda Langdon purchased their house last year after it had sat vacant for five years.

“It is exhilarating to see this house so full of love and care,” Eagan said. “If we had a most improved award, the Langdons would certainly be top runners. All of the changes on this block are beautiful. I agree with Shannon, the neighborhood looks so good.”

For more information visit: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

