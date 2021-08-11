Fulton Block Builder Pride Grants Used To Beautify City

FULTON – Fulton resident and Fulton Block Leader, Lorrie Poyneer, drives into Fulton on 481 every day from work and noticed that the city garden near Aldi’s, was becoming overgrown with weeds.

She and her husband, Patrick, purchased their Fulton home in early 2020 and have fallen in love with this community. Not only is she a 2021 FBB Block Leader, she and Patrick hosted three bands during Fulton’s first Porchfest. Porchfest was so much fun, it inspired her to reach out to FBB director, Linda Eagan about a Fulton Fall Festival. The two are now working with the city to host a fantastic event on October 9.

But Lorrie didn’t stop there, she wanted to see that garden by Aldi’s as a beautiful entrance to our city! Once again, she approached Eagan about using a Pride Grant to edge, weed, add more perennials, and mulch this beautiful garden.

“As many know, this garden was a special project for Jan and Tony Rebeor for years in our community and it was always stunning,” Eagan said. “I was excited when Lorrie approached me about this plan. Jan and Tony made a lot of wonderful things happen in Fulton and it’s good to see the torch being passed. We also thank the Chamber for the work they do in early summer to weed and plant the garden, but more care was needed. I told Lorrie, yes, yes and yes.”

The work on the garden was completed by Kayli, McKinley, and Magnolia Maxam, Mr. and Mrs. Delorme, and Patrick and Lorrie Poyneer.

“Block Builders Pride Grants are used for reasons just like this! Bringing community and beauty to Fulton,” Lorrie said. “Pride Grants have brought some pretty great ideas to life in the city.”

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...